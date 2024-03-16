Congress will protect 4% reservations for Muslims: CM Revanth

March 16, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asserted that the Congress government would protect the 4% reservations for Muslims in education and employment.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the CM’s Iftar at Lal Bahadur Stadium where he was flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, and faith leaders.

“Recently, in Chevella, Amit Shah said the BJP would remove Muslim reservations of 4%. I want to tell Amit Shah that this is the Congress government Telangana, it is our adda here. Neither Narendra Modinor Amit Shahcan remove 4% reservations. We will get the best lawyers [to fight the case] in Supreme Court. We got the reservations and it is our responsibility to protect it,” he said.

Referring to a conversation with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, Mr. Reddy said that the government intends to appoint a Vice-Chancellor from the minority community to one of the State universities. He said Muslims would get their share in development, and that the government intends to implement schemes and programmes for the minorities.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Owaisi pointed out that the Congress’ stand vis-a-vis the Citizenship Amendment Act was known. He requested Mr. Reddy to reiterate the same stand, adding that doing so would send a good message.

