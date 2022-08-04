Congress takes the first step in Munugode

August 04, 2022 17:44 IST

Telangana Congress pushed its political activity in Munugode into ascending mode with senior leaders holding mandal level meetings on Thursday in order to keep its flock together and also send a strong signal that individuals matter less in a big party.

Former minister R. Damodar Reddy, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, senior vice president Mallu Ravi and former Whip Eravarti Anil were among those who held a meeting with the Chandur mandal party workers discussing the details of the party meeting to be held at Chandur on Friday.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders will be part of the meeting in Chandur where a clear signal would be sent to Mr. Rajgopal Reddy that the party workers were not willing to join him in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their loyalties would be with the party.

The party has already suspended Congress presidents in six mandals who were with Mr. Rajgopal Reddy while he was targeting the Congress during his resignation announcement. Three-member committees have been constituted in those mandals after their suspension. It was a signal to those who want to side with the dissident MLA that they would not be spared.

At the same time, the party doesn’t want to lose committed leaders and cadre to the muscle and monetary pressures of Mr. Rajgopal Reddy or the BJP, a senior leader said. Members of the party Strategic and Campaign committee constituted for the Assembly constituency decided to visit all the mandals and interact with party workers.

The committee headed by former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud will also identify leaders of other parties to attract them into Congress with the slogan that only Congress can defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the BJP was and would always be an ally of the TRS.