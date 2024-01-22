ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress takes out candle light rally for blocking Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Assam

January 22, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

BJP workers were behaving like gangsters while the Congress always believed in democracy where people’s rights are upheld, says Minister for IT

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders led by Minister D Sridhar Babu take out candlelight rally in Hyderabad on Monday in protest against blocking Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Assam.

Protesting against blocking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharato Jod Nyay Yatra in Assam, Telangana Congress leaders led by Minister for IT D. Sridhar Babu held a candlelight rally from Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue to Ambedkar’s statue in Basheerbagh on Monday evening.

Mr. Sridhar Babu demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) apologise to the Congress party and Mr. Rahul Gandhi for failing to provide security to him. He said blocking Mr Gandhi from visiting Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua in Assam’s Haiboragaon reflected the feeble mentality of the BJP.

He said the Assam government has failed to provide security to Rahul Gandhi as the BJP was jealous of the support for the Nyay Yatra across the country. While BJP workers were behaving like gangsters Congress always believed in democracy where people’s rights are upheld.

Mr Sridhar Babu reminded how the first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir brought people together and at atmosphere of brotherhood was created.

AICC incharge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Congress general secretary Vinod Reddy, Khairatabad corporator Vijaya Reddy, Mettu Sai Kumar were among those who participated.

CONNECT WITH US