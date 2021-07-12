Congress stages protest over hike in petroleum products

SANGAREDDY

12 July 2021 20:07 IST

Opposing the increase in price of petroleum products frequently, the Congress leaders held a protest here on Monday led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy. A rally was held from old bus stand to new bus stand with bullock carts. Slogans were raised against State and Central governments during the rally, which moved for about 2 kms.

“We have taken up protest against the hike of petroleum products responding to the call given by both Centre and State leadership. The prices were hiked for several times. Excise duty is 32.9 per cent. Though the prices were reduced in the international market it has not been reflected in the country. We will continue out fight till the prices are brought down,” said the Congress leaders during the rally.

At Zheerabad, Congress senior leader Narottam Reddy held the protest. Former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, who had participated in the protest at Medak fell down from the cart after the programme was over as he lost balance. However, he was not injured.

Advertising

Advertising