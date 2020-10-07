Congress MLA questions govt’s silence over rape attempt on minor in Khammam

Hyderabad

Congress team visits the girl at the hospital

Congress MLA D. Seethakka, on Wednesday, questioned the silence of the government over the rape and murder-attempt on a 13-year old from Khammam, who is now battling for her life in Osmania General Hospital.

Ms. Seethakka along with TPCC spokesperson Indira Shobhan and a team of Congress workers visited the girl in the hospital, said it was unfortunate that neither a Minister nor an MLA visited the family even after 18 days of the incident.

She said the government did not even shift the girl with 70% burns to a private hospital for better treatment. “This government is blind and deaf to the rape of a Dalit girl and it is shameful that none from the government has responded so far,” she remarked.

The girl was allegedly set ablaze after she resisted rape by the son of the house owner where she is a domestic help in Khammam.

According to police, on September 18, the girl was at the employer’s home when his son tried to rape her. As she resisted and tried to escape. the accused allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The accused family allegedly misled the girl’s parents saying she suffered burns after catching fire while lighting a lamp and also promised compensation.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment and the police were informed later by the girl’s parents. The girl was shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The accused, a married man, was also arrested. His pregnant wife was not present at home when the incident occurred.