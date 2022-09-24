Congress distributed 3 lakh acres to STs and TRS is snatching them: Balaram Naik

The Hindu Bureau
September 24, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister Balram Naik has said the Congress has given pattas to Scheduled Tribes covering three lakh acres of podu lands and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was hell bent on driving away the tribal people from those lands.

At a press conference here, he reminded that it was Congress that brought the Forest Rights Act in 2006 in the interests of the tribal people and no other government had helped them at such a level. He demanded that the TRS government fulfil its promise of enhanced reservation to the Scheduled Tribes and asked them to explain under what procedure the recent announcement of 10% reservation was announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court guidelines were clear on reservation not exceeding 50%, he said, and asked the TRS government to spell out its strategy to overcome that impediment. Mere issuing GOs or announcing enhancement would not serve the purpose and it would be tantamount to misleading the tribal people, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Congress leader Mangilal Naik said the High Court had set aside the GO brought out by the TRS government on the forest lands. He accused the State government of negating all the good done by the previous Congress governments for the tribal people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app