Congress blackmailing the Speaker: TRS

Hyderabad

08 September 2020 21:23 IST

TRS should be given more time, says MLA

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has accused the Congress of blackmailing the Speaker to get additional time than allotted to them as per their numbers.

The TRS members got 74 minutes on Tuesday while Congress was given 10 minutes though they should get just 5 minutes, Government Whip Balka Suman and MLAs Saidi Reddy, Harshvardhan Reddy, Anand and Dasari Manohar Reddy said at a press conference here.

Mr. Suman condemned the Congress MLAs accusations against the government on suppressing Opposition’s voice and said it was nothing but insulting the Speaker. They are trying to attract people’s attention with false accusations despite the CM announcing that the government was open for discussion on all issues, he said.

Mr. Saidi Reddy said TRS members should get more time given their numbers and they would request the Speaker for it. He said Congress was resorting to blackmail tactics and advised them to be constructive in their criticism.