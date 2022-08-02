Congress appoints committee for Munugode bypoll

August 02, 2022 23:31 IST

The Congress took the first step in its preparation for the bypoll in Munugodu announcing a Strategy and Campaign Committee.

Former MP and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman, Madhu Yashki Goud will be the Convener while the other members are Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Balram Naik, Seethakka, Anjan Kumar Yadav, S.A. Sampath Kumar and Eravathri Anil Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said the resignation of Mr Raj Gopal Reddy had not surprised him but what hurt him was the way the Congress MLA met Mr Amit Shah when Ms Sonia Gandhi was being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate.