Telangana

Conditional bail to accused in Secunderabad Railway Station violence case

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 20:33 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:33 IST

Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to 16 youngsters who were lodged in prison on charges of indulging in violence at Secunderabad Railway Station a few weeks ago during protests against Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Justice K. Surender of the HC, who heard the bail pleas, directed that each of the 16 petitioners seeking bail should furnish personal bonds of ₹20,000. They should also furnish two sureties for the satisfaction of the magistrate concerned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The judge also imposed a condition that all the petitioners should appear before the police station concerned once in a week for six weeks. The petitioners claimed that they hailed from poor agricultural and labour families and were not involved in the violence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said they were ready to comply with any conditions imposed by the court for their release on bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...