Compensation hike for NREGS workers

The State government has enhanced the compensation payable to National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) workers for permanent disability on account of accidents from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh and death due to heart stroke, snake bite and heat wave from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

This has come as a relief to the workers because some of their benefits were gradually withdrawn under the scheme over the years. For instance, all those who worked for 50 days a year were given free spades till four years ago. But, the distribution had since been stopped.

The workers were paid an allowance for carrying their own spades, baskets and other tools of work. They also got drinking water allowance in summer.

The wages and other remuneration for workers were earlier paid by a software of the National Rural Development Information System (RAGAS) system. But, the NREGS software was deployed for the purpose from February.

The payment of allowances over RAGAS was hassle-free but they went unrecorded for many workers after the deployment of NREGS server for the purpose, sources said.

Workers who carried their own crowbar were paid ₹ 10 a day and ₹5 a day for spade and baskets. The money was paid to them along with wages.

As part of summer allowance, they were paid an additional 20 per cent of their wages in February and 30 per cent in March. Every year drinking water allowance used to be ₹5 a day. But, many workers did not get the allowances, they added.