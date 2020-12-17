Combing intensified in Agency areas

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

17 December 2020 21:25 IST

Police believe senior Maoists moving in the area

A large contingent of police force on Thursday launched a massive combing operation in the forest fringe areas straddling the Bhadradri-Kothagudem-Mulugu-Mahabubabad districts following specific information about the alleged movement of an armed squad of Maoist rebels in the forest region.

Acting on credible information that the rebels led by the senior Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar were moving in forest areas of Gundala, Karakagudem, Bayyaram, Pasra, Tadvai, Gangaram and Mangapeta mandals, a massive search operation has been launched in the forest belt to track down the ultras, said Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Meanwhile, the district police put up wall posters with the pictures of seven underground Maoist rebels, including that of Damodar, in several forest fringe villages.

Advertising

Advertising

The posters titled “Samacharam Maaku – Bahumathi Meeku” sprang up in some remote villages situated on the periphery of the reserve forest in the district on Thursday, sources said.

The police, through the posters, announced prize money to those providing information about the underground cadres of the outlawed outfit.