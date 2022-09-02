Collectorate building delayed because of rent to MLA: Uttam

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 20:03 IST

Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the construction of a new building for Surpayet District Collectorate was deliberately delayed as Huzurnagar TRS MLA Saidi Reddy was being paid ₹1 crore rent from the present building.

Mr. Reddy alleged that Mr. Saidi Reddy and some ministers were not allowing the construction of a new building for the Suryapet Collectorate as the MLA doesn’t want to lose such huge rent from the present collectorate located in Kamakshi Engineering College near Durajpally village of Chivvemla mandal.

He said this building was far away from the town and inconvenient to the general public. For years together, local people had been complaining about the unsuitability of the building and its location. “Having sensed a humiliating defeat in the next one year, TRS leaders have intensified the loot in all possible forms,” he alleged.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Mr. Saidi Reddy was into land, sand, mines, wines and other kinds of mafia. “The wholesale of liquor is controlled by the Kalvakuntla family while the retail business is being controlled by ministers and MLAs. CM’s family is earning hundreds of crores a month by deciding what brands Telangana Beverages Corporation should buy, at what price, and the quantity. The Ministers and MLAs are controlling all the liquor shops in their constituencies,” he alleged.

The Nalgonda MP said TRS MLAs were enjoying direct protection from Collectors and police officers for their illegal activities. Citing an instance, he said Mr. Saidi Reddy had illegally grabbed 300 acres of tribal land in Mattampally mandal.

