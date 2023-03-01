CM sanctions ₹50 cr. for infrastructure in Banswada constituency

March 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured comprehensive development of Banswada constituency, represented by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, to ensure its further development.

The Chief Minister, who visited the constituency to participate in Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Timmapur village, sanctioned ₹ 50 crore for taking up infrastructure development works in the constituency. The responsibility of selection of works through the funds sanctioned under special development fund was entrusted to the Assembly Speaker who was well versed with the problems of the constituency, he said.

Mr. Rao addressed a public meeting after participating in the Kalyana Mahotsavam. He said the temple had been modernised with ₹ 23 crore and sanctioned another ₹ 7 crore for taking up the incomplete works on the occasion.

He recalled how the people of the constituency suffered for want of irrigation and drinking water in spite of the fact that the area was under Nizamsagar project and the Singur project too was nearby. Though a project with 50tmcft capacity was envisaged to supplement the ayacut under Nizamsagar, it could not materialise in the erstwhile united State. Water from Singur was in fact diverted to serve the needs of Hyderabad city at the expense of farmers of the region.

MLAs of the district used to agitate every year for their share of water from the project, but to no avail. Though the matter was represented to the Chief Ministers of the united State, no solution was evolved, he recalled. “Supply of water from Nizamsagar project to the deserving farmers was one of the reasons behind the separate Telangana agitation,” he said.

He reminded the people about the services rendered by the Assembly Speaker to the constituency in his decades-long political career and said his efforts ensured that the constituency was able to produce agricultural products valued at ₹ 1,500 crore every year. Banswada had achieved significant progress over the past few years and the maternity hospital in the constituency won accolades at the national level.

