CM convenes meetings

HYDERABAD

07 June 2020 23:15 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened separate meetings on Monday with Ministers and senior officials to discuss the conduct of SSC exams and steps taken to check the spread of coronavirus. At the meeting on virus after discussing SSC exams, a release said, Mr. Rao will focus on measures taken for containment of COVID and implementation of lockdown.

