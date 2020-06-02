CM confident of speedy resolution of pending issues

HYDERABAD

02 June 2020 21:19 IST

State Formation Day celebrations on a low key

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has exuded the confidence that long-pending issues faced by the people of Telangana, which formed the basis for the struggle for separate statehood, are heading for speedy resolution after the formation of Telangana State.

Farming sector which was in dire straits in the erstwhile united State improved significantly after formation of Telangana and the State was leading the country in terms of agricultural productivity. Problems pertaining to drinking water have been resolved with innovative projects like Mission Bhagiratha while the State was making rapid strides in different sectors.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after unfurling the national flag to mark the sixth State Formation Day at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. Mr. Rao earlier paid tributes at the Martyrs' memorial at Gun Park. The State Formation Day celebrations were on a low key with no large gatherings allowed in view of the COVID pandemic.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the State made rapid strides in education, health, Information Technology and industrial sectors while it achieved several milestones in the irrigation sector. The State was progressing on expected lines ever since it was carved out and it was expected to achieve accelerated progress on different fronts in the coming days, he said.

Mr. Rao greeted people on the State Formation Day and said the government would rededicate itself for the all round progress of the people in the coming days.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag at the legislature premises and garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Tuesday morning. Speaking on the occasion, he said Statehood for Telangana could be achieved after decades-long struggle and the movement launched by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who remained unrelenting till the dream was fulfilled.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar led the administrative machinery in celebrating the State Formation Day. Accompanied by special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior officials, Mr. Kumar hoisted the tricolour at the BRKR Bhavan, the State secretariat.