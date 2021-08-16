CM announces Dalit Bandhu for every dalit

HUZURABAD (Karimnagar Dt.)

16 August 2021 22:21 IST

Quota for dalits in govt. works, contracts

Observing that Dalit Bandhu covers every dalit in the State including dalit government employees, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that dalits would get reservations in government works and contracts.

Addressing a public meeting on Huzurabads outskirts of Karimngar district while launching the scheme, the CM said the government was ready to spend ₹1.7 lakh crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme covering 17 lakh dalit families in the State. “You need not have any doubts...every dalit family would be covered under Dalit Bandhu”, the CM declared amid cheers from the crowd.

Repeatedly observing that his government was keen on empowering dalits, Mr. Rao said that an IAS officer Rahul Bojja, who was presently SC Welfare Secretary, would be the Secretary in CM’s Office. A separate ‘protective fund’ (rakshana nidhi) would be created for dalits, the CM announced.

“If a dalit dies due to some accident or ailment, the family should not slip into debt trap. To support them, this fund would act as safety net,” the CM said. A sum of ₹10,000 would be kept aside from the ₹10 lakh assistance to each family under Dalit Bandhu scheme. If there are 25,000 dalit families in Huzurabad asssembly constituency, an amount of ₹25 crore protective fund would be kept aside with ₹10,000 from each beneficiary. To this, government would add another ₹25 crore, making a fund of ₹50 crore.

Entire Dalit Bandh scheme would be monitored by dalit public representatives through committees with six members at the village, 15 at mandal, 24 each at Assembly constituency and district and 42 members at the State level. There are about 25,000 dalit public representatives like village sarpanches, ward members, MPTC and ZPTC members. Thus, an army of over one lakh dalit soldiers would regularly monitor the scheme.

KCR assured that no benefits accrued to dalits under different government schemes would be cut off even if they secure Dalit Bandhu. The CM called upon dalit employees, intellectuals, writers, students to take Dalit Bandhu campaign into every nook and corner of the State. “Dalit students and youngsters should go to villages with the theme of educating the masses”, he said.

“It had been 75 years since we got Independence...why others have not thought of Dalit Bandhu,” he said. Noting “this scheme is going to trigger a discussion in the country and become a role model for others,” he said success of the scheme rests on the shoulders of different sections of dalits.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries would not get cash. The amount would be deposited in the beneficiary’s account. For this, new Dalit Bandhu bank accounts need to be opened. Amount would not be deposited in old bank accounts as that might result in deduction of money for old debts. The beneficiaries would be given new cards with electronic chips.

Transactions made using these cards would be monitored by the officials concerned. Dalits can use the money deposited in their accounts for purchasing tractor, machines, any other tools that can create livelihood. One can buy cattle and sell milk. “If you want, you can start wine shops or other businesses,” the CM added.

