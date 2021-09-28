Clock 10,000 steps for 10 days to help ailing children

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 19:02 IST

₹100 to be raised for meeting daily milestone, to fund heart surgery of less privileged children

Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility arm of Aster DM Healthcare, will launch a 10-day campaign where ₹100 would be donated for every 10,000 steps taken by a participant, with the money then going towards funding heart surgeries of less privileged children.

According to a press release, the campaign would be launched on World Heart Day on September 29, spread over 10 days from 5 a.m. onwards, till October 8. The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to walk for better heart health, while also providing them the opportunity to help with a good cause.

The programme is open to all. Those interested to participate can pre-register themselves on ‘https://heart2heart.astervolunteers.com/’. They can also spot-register at the kiosk booth set up at Krishnakanth Park, KLM Park, KBR Park and Vengal Rao Park.

“Further, anyone can take part in this activity without being present at the aforementioned venues also. Those interested can register, walk or run, record their steps on their own gadgets or smartphones and share the total step count on the last day through screenshots at aster.volunteers@asterdmhealthcare.com,” the release added.