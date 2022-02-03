Civils notification issued with 861 vacancies

03 February 2022 01:16 IST

20% more vacancies this year; Prelims on June 5

Civil services notification for 2022 was issued on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruitment into 10 services with increased vacancies compared to the past two years.

The number of vacancies notified this year is 861, which is higher than the vacancies in the past two years. The number of vacancies notified in 2021 were 712 and 796 in 2020.

The Preliminary examination will be conducted at 77 centres across India on June 5. The results of the preliminary examination are expected to be released by the first week of July 2022 and about 11,500 aspirants would be shortlisted for the Main examination.

“A 20% increase in the number of vacancies is a boon for aspirants. Due to the shortage in the number of officers, most vacancies are also expected in top services like the IAS and IPS,” said Brain Tree director Gopalakrishna V.

More vacancies would result in a higher number of aspirants being shortlisted for the Main exam. It means there would be better chances for the aspirants to make it to Mains. The number of applicants is expected to increase marginally this year. As the allotment of centres is on a ‘first-apply-first-allot’ basis, aspirants are advised to apply at the earliest to be allocated the centre of their choice.

The exam will be conducted in three stages — Preliminary, Main and Personality test.

In the Telugu-speaking States, the exam will be held at six centres — Hyderabad and Warangal in Telangana, and Vijayawada, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The last date for receiving applications is February 22.