City receives another bout of heavy rain

Vehicles navigate a waterlogged street following heavy rain at Telugu Talli flyover in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

The spell of thundershowers continued in the city, with moderate to heavy rains being witnessed in several areas on Thursday too.

The rain which began around 1.30 p.m. intensified within no time, and pounded a number of localities, mainly towards North-Western part of the city.

Areas in Kukatpally, Balanagar, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad received the full impact of the cloudburst, while clouds loomed with occasional showers of moderate intensity in other localities as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest rainfall recorded up to 7 p.m. was in Balanagar at over three centimetres, followed by Ferozguda, Fateh Nagar, Moti Nagar, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Nampally, Trimulgherry and other areas.

Under the impact of the rain, several stretches of roads experienced water logging, and vehicles were caught in swirling water and traffic logjams.

India Meteorological Department predicted rains for the coming four days, with warnings about thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places.