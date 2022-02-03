Change KCR, not the Constitution, says Bhatti

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:38 IST

Taking strong objection to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s suggestion to change the Constitution, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the time has come to change Mr. Rao himself and his feudal mindset, and not the Constitution that guarantees freedom and equality to all.

In a statement here, Mr. Vikramarka said Mr. Rao started a new drama of fighting with the Central government and he wants people to believe that based on the abusive and offensive language used by him. It is shameless that Mr. Rao is talking of changing the Constitution that he never respected in Telangana, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said Mr. Rao was disrespecting the Constitution and its spirit from day one of assuming office and it is reflected in the way he encouraged defection of MLAs into TRS and merged political parties. Even Ministers and MLAs have been made puppets at the hands of a few individuals while all the institutions created by the Constitution were diluted during his rule, Mr. Vikramarka argued.

He said the communal ideology of the BJP and the feudalistic belief of Mr. Rao always believed in changing the Constitution and the new narrative created is a reflection of that.