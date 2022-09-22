Centre denying special funds to Hyderabad: Ponnam Prabhakar

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 22, 2022 22:08 IST

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has accused the Centre of denying funds to Telangana while extending the same benefits to the Hyderabad Karnataka region in Karnataka and Hyderabad Maharashtra region in Maharashtra, under the ‘Special Packages’ as per Article 371 (j) and 371 (f).

At a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the Congress government ensured special status for Hyderabad Karnataka region under Article 371 (j), Hyderabad Maharashtra region under Article 371 (f) and Telangana under Article 371 (d) as they were under-developed.

“Even after Telangana is formed, Article 371 (d) is still applicable and funds should be released, as was being done to the Karnataka and Maharashtra regions. Instead of providing funds, the BJP, now, wants to use September 17 for political reasons,” he said and asked State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders why Telangana was being ignored when Karnataka Hyderabad region continues to get huge sums.

He also charged the TRS government with failing to get funds while maintaining close connections with the BJP. “The ruling party is moving closely with the BJP and supporting them in all the decisions in the last 8 years but never sought exclusive funds meant for Hyderabad under various schemes,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar demanded that Hyderabad be announced as a special economic zone by the Centre. “Mr. Bandi Sanjay should put pressure on the Central leadership to get special funds and also announce Hyderabad as a special economic zone,” he said.

