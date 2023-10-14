ADVERTISEMENT

Cash and liquor seized at Kamkole toll plaza

October 14, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Prohibition and Excise department of Medak division seized cash and liquor bottles during vehicle checking at Kamkole toll plaza on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner K. Raghuram said that in the first case, ₹4.43 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from Mahipal Jain, a resident of Goshamahal. “The cash was being transported in a Karnataka RTC bus and the man could not show valid documents,” he said.

In the second case, a tempo with 41 liquor bottles of various brands from Goa was stopped. Officials took 13 people, all residents of Karimnagar, into custody.

In the third case, officials nabbed Rajappa, a resident of Attapur, and seized 10 bottles of whisky.

