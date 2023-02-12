ADVERTISEMENT

CAPA-IVM baby born in Warangal, touted as first such in India

February 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Warangal centre of Oasis Fertility recorded the birth of what is being touted as India’s first CAPA IVM (drug-free IVF) baby. CAPA IVM is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices. It is unique and being offered by very few centres in the world. Oasis is the only centre in the country to have expertise in CAPA IVM.

Clinical head and fertility specialist at the centre, Jalagam Kavya Rao said, “CAPA IVM or drug-free IVF is a groundbreaking technique and it is a boon to women with PCOS, thrombophilia, resistant ovary syndrome, oocyte maturation problems and women who have cancer and need immediate treatment. We need everyone to understand that there are exclusive treatment options for every infertility issue and IVF is not the only one. CAPA IVM is less invasive and more economical.”

People should overcome their fears and embrace parenthood through assisted reproduction technology if they are unable to conceive naturally, added Dr Kavya.

