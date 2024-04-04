Cabs from other States should not ply in Telangana, demand unions

April 04, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cabbies are up in arms against what they say is the illegal plying of taxis registered in States other than Telangana, and have demanded the Transport Department take strict action against these alleged errant drivers.

“We have been seeing taxis from other States moving on the roads and doing business. This is illegal and will affect out business,” said a cabbie requesting anonymity.

Cabbies who are associated with ride hailing apps such as Ola and Uber have been taking photographs of cabs which are registered in other States, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, and have been sharing it in gig workers WhatsApp groups. Location where such cabs have been spotted is also being shared. The move is an effort to gather examples and collate data.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), a union of cab drivers, had in the past raised the issue. However, its president Shaik Salauddin pointed out that Telangana’s Transport Department is yet launch a crackdown.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of cabs were repossessed as cab drivers could not pay vehicle EMIs. When they are unable to earn, paying instalments is next to impossible. Cabs from other States, it appears, have come in to fill the gap. But this is completely illegal and is a failure of the Transport Department,” Mr. Salauddin said.

In a letter to the Transport Commissioner, Mr Salauddin stated that cabs registered in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and even Delhi and Haryana have been obtaining temporary permits. By only paying border tax, these cabs are being used by IT and ITeS sector companies to pick up and drop employees, he alleged.

“There is a need to impose significant penalties on such cabs and cab drivers. And in case non-Telangana cabs are being used by cab aggregating apps, then measures should be taken to stop such vehicles being registered with them,” Mr Salauddin said.

“During festive seasons, illegal cab services by private vehicles increase, affecting the business of registered cab drivers and risking passenger safety. Despite complaints, authorities have not addressed this,” the TGPWU wrote, adding that such cabs often ply the roads in areas such as Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar, BHEL Crossroads, and near the airport.

