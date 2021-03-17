Cabinet approves budget

HYDERABAD

17 March 2021 23:53 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao presided over a meeting of his Cabinet on Wednesday evening to approve the budget proposals for 2021-22.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will present the budget in the Assembly and Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy in the Legislative Council at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. Both Houses will adjourn after the presentation and re-assemble on Saturday after a day’s recess.

Advertising

Advertising