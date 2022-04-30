Bus pass concession for govt. job aspirants

April 30, 2022 22:29 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced a 20% concession in bus pass rates for unemployed youth who are aspirants of the recently-announced jobs in departments of the Telangana government.

The aspirants have to produce Aadhaar card, and an identity card issued by a coaching centre. An unemployed card issued by the State government too can be produced.

The pass is valid for three months on City Ordinary and Metro Express buses. The City Ordinary bus pass which is priced at ₹3,450 will be available for ₹2,800 and Metro Express priced at ₹3,900 will be available for ₹3,200.