Building of Bhoiguda fire partially collapses

Hyderabad, 19/05/2022: The building which was partially damaged in fire accident that claimed 12 lives two months ago collapsed at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

May 19, 2022 21:25 IST

The building at Bhoiguda where a major fire broke out two months ago partially collapsed on Thursday.

A major tragedy was averted as the building was sealed and residents evacuated. Vehicles parked nearby bore the brunt of the collapse though.

The fire mishap snuffed out the lives of 12 labourers who were sleeping inside the ill-fated building. Eleven labourers died on the spot, while the 12th, who jumped from the first floor, died in hospital after fighting for his life for over three weeks.

The decrepit building, which was partially gutted, was sealed immediately by GHMC officials. Though news made rounds that the structure would be demolished soon, it was not done so far.

Officials said that the building was allowed to remain for the sake of investigation by the police. Now, after the collapse, they have decided to pull it down on Friday.