BRS ranks stage protests across Telangana against MLC Kavitha’s arrest

March 16, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - hyderabad

Party ranks led by the local leaders staged protests at Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Balkonda by staging sit-in on the main road and burning the effigy of the Prime Minister. Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao said the BRS would not be cowed down by Narendra Modi and Revanth Reddy.

At a dharna staged at Old Bus Stand in Siddipet, the party activists raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi and demanded the State Government to stop illegal arrests of BRS leaders across the State. Similar protests were held at Gangadhara in Karimnagar district and shops and commercial establishments were kept closed till noon at Adilabad.

Protests were also staged at Mirpet and Borabanda in Hyderabad with party MLA from Jubilee Hills M. Gopinath led them at Borabanda. Khammam, Yellandu, Aswaraopet and other places too witnessed protests; the BRS ranks took out the demonstrations and sported black badges.

At Suryapet, the party ranks blocked the traffic movement on the national highway for some time and later staged protest in the town. At Station Ghanpur, MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari led the protest and staged sit-in on the national highway raising slogans against PM Narendra Modi. Unable to find candidates, the BJP which bagged 370 seats with allies in 2019 was luring leaders from BRS in Telangana, he remarked.

