BRS leader asks Ranjith Reddy to reveal ‘deal’ with Congress

April 16, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two-time former MLA of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) A. Jeevan Reddy has alleged that Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, who defected from BRS to Congress last month, has joined the Congress following his blackmailing by the ruling party with details of his land grabbing, getting bank loans illegally and other irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Jeevan Reddy demanded that Mr. Ranjith Reddy reveal the understanding between him and the Congress party leadership in the State, as part of which the sitting MP had allegedly agreed to bear the expenditure of electioneering for four Congress candidates in Lok Sabha elections. Despite all that Mr. Ranjith Reddy was claiming that he had joined the Congress only for the sake of development of his constituency, he ridiculed.

The BRS leader alleged that Mr. Ranjith Reddy had illegally earned thousands of acres of land in Chevella LS constituency, grabbed assigned land and mortgaged it with banks illegally and availed huge loan. He had also snatched land from a well-known film producer who was very much associated with the Congress party now. Further, he was building multi-storied structures in assigned and refugees lands in Puppalguda.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy stated that a close relative of A.P. Jithender Reddy, who joined Congress from BJP recently, was also a partner in the construction company of the Chevella MP. A native of Karimnagar district, Mr. Ranjith Reddy had spread his poultry business around Hyderabad and had nothing to do with Chevella unlike BRS candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar who was a local of combined Rangareddy district and was the Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Rangareddy in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.