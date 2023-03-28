BRS informal meetings to be held till May-end

March 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked party ranks to conduct ‘aathmeeya sammelanalu’, informal get-together meetings, for improving rapport with the constituents, till May-end against April 27 as decided earlier.

Based on the feedback received on the ongoing meetings, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked party leaders to take up such meetings more extensively and discuss issues at length, Mr. Rao informed the party ranks and leaders.

He stated that extension of time would enable organising the meetings more extensively and instructed district in-charges appointed for the purpose to coordinate with local legislators and district presidents to hold meetings by involving all.

