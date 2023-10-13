BRS, Congress depending on money power to win elections: TS BJP

October 13, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has claimed that the “election money reservoir is in Karnataka” to be used for political activity ahead of elections in the State and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take note of the same.

“The ₹42 crore that was seized on Thursday is a small sample. The Congress is planning to spend close to ₹3,000 crore for Telangana Assembly elections. The ruling BRS is also banking on money power. Both the parties wish to vitiate the political atmosphere and pollute the elections,” alleged senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Friday, he wanted the EC to keep a vigil on money being dumped and moved across the State.

The party, in the meantime, has been finalising the charge-sheet against BRS government, comparing and contrasting the promises made in 2014 and 2018, as well as the performance.

“We are also taking into account Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promises made on the floor of the House and during his various district tours. We will check the delivery of these assurances on the ground,” he affirmed. Mr. Rao accused the government of having taken the “unemployed youth for a ride by not filling up vacancies, cheating farmers on loan waiver and making much noise but doing nothing about taking up construction of houses for the poor”.

“Hyderabad was supposed to get Godavari river water and the Musi was supposed to have been cleaned up with river front recreation zones. What happened to those promises?” he asked.

He asked why the BRS and Congress leaders have been maintaining silence on the latest Israel-Hamas strife. “It is a convenient silence that shows their complicity towards terrorism for vote bank politics. The Modi government has clearly nuanced its stance in standing by Israel during this crisis but also calling for a peaceful settlement towards formation of a separate Palestine State,” he added.

Farmers’ meeting today

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary will be the chief guest at the ‘Farmers’ Conclave’ being organised by the party at Exhibition Grounds on Saturday. The meeting is to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revamping the Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal to find a solution to the dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recently.

Union Tourism Minister and TS BJP president Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and election campaign coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender, among others, will be taking part along with irrigation experts, said TS general secretary G. Premender Reddy.

