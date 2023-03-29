Bring back TDP’s glorious past in Telangana, says Naidu

March 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the people to bring back the glorious past of TDP in Telangana, stating that it was a historical necessity and underlined the need to rebuild Andhra Pradesh, which he claimed, was being destroyed.

He wished that Telugu people should become the most influential community in the world by 2047. He also promised to create wealth and distribute it among the poor and reduce economic inequalities.

Addressing the gathering at the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of the party held at Exhibition Grounds here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu appealed for good politics and good policies, stating that only politics can change the lives of the common man. He claimed that he has suggested promotion of digital currency and cancellation of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes to stop corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP had rewritten history of Andhra Pradesh about 41 years ago. “The party was established by N.T. Rama Rao within a short time. TDP and NTR stand for Telugu pride. Every decision of his was taken for the betterment of Telugu people. He had a vision for the (then united Andhra Pradesh) State and brought several reforms. He decentralised power. Patel and Patwari system were abolished. He brought several professionals into politics and established residential schools. Twenty percent reservations for backward sections in the society was increased to 34 percent,” said Mr. Naidu, adding that Maha Nadu will be held at Rajahmundry and NTR centenary celebrations will be observed in both the States.

Referring to Vision 2020 document, Mr. Naidu said that they had grabbed the opportunity and several engineering colleges were established offering good education. He asked people to compare Hyderabad 25 years ago and now.

He also offered tributes to late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao terming him as the reformist who changed the path of the nation. “AP was transformed as knowledge society by the TDP and now we are seeing results. Now people from our States are leading at several places. Our people are getting highest revenues. India can be in first or second place in the world by 2047 if we follow a vision document. The same was coveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mr. Naidu.

Referring to the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said they stood for equal justice for both the States. He said that all the four Chief Ministers including K. Chandrasekhar Rao who came to power after him have continued the development without breaking it. Launching a scathing attack on AP Chief Minister Y. S Jaganmohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister charged that Andhra Pradesh had slipped back by three decades because of the policies of YSRCP government. When 29,000 farmers came forward to pool 33,000 acres of land without any money in Amravathi, the same now stands destroyed by the present regime, he lamented. AP is now without a capital.

“We have linked Krishna- Godavari at Pattiseema, the first in the country,” said Mr. Naidu adding that people will rebel against the present YSRCP. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna recalled the establishment of the party and how workers strived for it. “N.T. Rama Rao brought political awareness among the public and initiated several welfare and development activities. He initiated mandal system thereby bringing the government close to the public and provided reservations for some needy sections in the society,” he said, adding that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are important for the party. Recalling the various development activities, Mr. Balakrishna said that flyovers in Hyderabad were the result of the vision by Mr. Naidu and as many 28 were constructed.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MLA said that people have voted for the party in the recent elections.

Telangana TDP president K. Gnaneshwar said that the hard work and vision of Mr. Naidu are yielding results now.

AP TDP president K. Acchannaidu said that across both the Telugu States the development taken up by TDP in the past was clearly visible even today. The foundation for various development activities was laid Mr. Naidu. Party senior leaders Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy said Mr. Naidu taught the rulers how to generate wealth and distribute among the poor.

On the occassion of completing 41 years, a huge cake was cut by TDP leaders in the presence of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former MLA Erra Narayana Swamy of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh passed away on Wednesday. The news reached during the programme and tributes were paid to him.

ADVERTISEMENT