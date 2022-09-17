Breach in Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy movement in Hyderabad 

The SUV that disrupted Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy movement at Begumpet, in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy in Hyderabad was briefly stopped by his security personnel near Begumpet in Hyderabad on September 17 when a private SUV interrupted its free and unrestricted movement.

The Central security personnel who got down from the motorcade soon rushed to the SUV, enquired with the driver and forced to move away.

The brand new, temporary-registered red Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it was learnt, belonged to Gosula Srinivas Yadav, a leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He was in the driver’s seat when his SUV stopped for a few minutes at the hotel’s entrance.

As seen in a brief video clip, Mr. Yadav was seen saying, “The car stopped just like that, I got tensed. They [security personnel] damaged my car,” he said, showing the broken rear windshield glass.

Mr. Shah, as per schedule disclosed by the Telangana BJP, was to attend a meeting with State leaders at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, between 11.20 a.m. and 1 p.m. His earlier programme was the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, about 5 kilometres away, between 8.45 a.m. and 11.10 a.m.

According to police officials on the ground, the confusion in Mr. Shah’s convoy movement took place at 10.37 a.m. just outside Haritha Plaza, where the convoy was to enter after taking the ‘U turn’.

Just around the same time, a few hundred metres away on the arterial route, police said, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy had left Pragati Bhavan for a programme in Banjara Hills. And traffic that was stopped for CM KCR’s convoy till then was let off.

“The Home Minster’s convoy was to arrive after 11 a.m., there was a minor traffic coordination issue, and at the same time the red SUV that was on its way had stopped suddenly,” an official said.

It was not clear if Mr. Shah’s security personnel broke the SUV’s rear windshield over security concerns.

Further details are awaited.