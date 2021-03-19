Boy drowns in Bhadrachalam, two women who tried to save him also drown

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM:

19 March 2021 16:13 IST

Two women and a boy were drowned in the Godavari in the famous pilgrim centre of Bhadrachalam this afternoon. Two others were rescued by the locals, sources said.

The tragic incident occurred when a 12-year-old boy was pulled in by the strong undercurrent in the river while taking bath at the intake well area near Ayyappa Colony in the temple town.

Two women, who were washing clothes in the river at the same spot, also drowned trying to save him, sources added.

Advertising

Advertising

Two others ventured into the river to rescue the trio, but in vain. The duo was stuck in the undercurrent. On hearing their screams, the locals rushed to their rescue and saved the duo. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Sources said that the two deceased women hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Mandapeta. They had come to attend a function at their relative’s house in Bhadrachalam.

The temple town police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased.