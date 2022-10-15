Book on restructuring classroom education

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 15, 2022 20:05 IST

Book on “Restructuring Classroom Education” being released by OU vice-chancellor B. Ravinder on Saturday.

Osmania University vice-chancellor G. Ravinder released a book titled “Restructuring Classroom Education”, authored by Kanagiri S.N. Prasad and K. Sai Kishore, on Saturday. He appreciated them for bringing out a book in tune with the New Education Policy (NEP).

Prof. Ravinder said that the book will certainly be helpful to educators, teachers and also parents, as it has methodically compiled valuable information that will help in grooming children as skilled and productive future citizens of India.

The authors said that the book supplements detailed information on the recently-approved NEP that will certainly empower children in imbibing right knowledge and honing their skills.

Mr. Prasad said that the right education must make you competent enough to cross the obstacles, hardships and hurdles of life. “When we confabulate about education, it is not a four-walled classroom subject-oriented teaching but education for life,” he said.

