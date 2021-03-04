Blame Centre for shelving ITIR project: KTR

Hyderabad

04 March 2021 08:38 IST

‘BJP owes an apology to people for denying TS the project’

IT Minister and TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay for spreading 'lies' on the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project and reminded that the Central government had shelved the project.

In response to the open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR by Mr. Sanjay blaming the TRS government, he reminded him of Union IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement in Parliament that the ITIR project had been shelved.

Mr. Sanjay is ignorant of this fact and is blaming the TRS government for denial of the project to Telangana, he said and demanded an apology to the people of Telangana from the BJP for denying the project.

KTR also said that even Bengaluru was denied the project despite the BJP government in power there but interestingly the BJP leaders of Telangansa were unnecessarily targeting the TRS government with lies and misleading statements.

The Minister advised Mr. Sanjay to fight with the Centre and ensure the project is revived or else apologise to the youngsters who were denied opportunities because ITIR project was shelved.

Refuting the allegations that the TRS government did not pursue the project, KTR offered to release all the letters sent to the Central government seeking the project from 2014 onwards and also the project reports submitted. "Let Mr. Sanjay get the project or its equivalent to Hyderabad," he said.

Mr. KTR termed Mr. Sanjay's letter as an attempt to spread lies and seek publicity through the media. He said people have realised that BJP has mastered the art of spreading lies.