BJP to distribute 50 lakh invitations for mobilising 10 lakh people for PM’s public meeting

June 19, 2022 21:26 IST

Meeting proposed to be held in Hyderabad on July 3

Top leaders of Telangana BJP have decided to distribute 50 lakh invitations throughout the State to mobilise a record 10 lakh people for the proposed public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad after the national executive meeting on July 3.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar presided over a meeting of constituency in-charges at the State office here on Sunday. He said that 30 people from each polling booth and 10,000 from each Assembly constituency will be the target for getting people for the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He directed the constituency in-charges to reach out to their respective areas by June 22, confabulate with local leaders and chalk out an action plan for the mobilisation. Donations for the success of both the meetings will be taken at the booth, mandal and district levels in the form of digital payments only and cash should not be accepted at any cost, he said.

The BJP leader explained that the national leadership has shown implicit faith in Telangana unit in deciding to hold the meetings in Hyderabad and the onus was on the latter to live up to the expectations. The political narrative was also in favour of the party with resentment rising against the TRS regime by people who are seeking a change. Hence, BJP win at the next Assembly elections is imminent, he claimed.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national secretary Arvind Menon, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao, general secretaries G. Premender Reddy, D. Pradeep Kumar, Mantri Srinivasulu and others were present.

Probe sought

Former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy, who was also present, demanded a special investigation team to probe into the Secunderabad station violence and called it an ‘intelligence failure’. “The entire violence was pre-planned and could be a bid to disrupt the party’s national executive meeting next month,” he said.

He also charged the TRS and Congress of having colluded in allowing the arson to happen in order to divert attention from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questionning the Gandhis in the National Herald case, said a statement released to the media.

Earlier, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy presided over a meeting attended by State vice-president D.K. Aruna, general secretary D. Manohar Reddy, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and former Minister Eatala Rajender, to discuss about the arrangements for the programmes ahead.