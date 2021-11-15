BJP president attacked ryots with the help of goondas: TRS

Hyderabad

15 November 2021 23:30 IST

‘State government established 4,500 procurement centres’

TRS leaders have alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay along with some goondas attacked farmers in Nalgonda district in the guise of a visit and wondered what was the purpose of the BJP leader’s visit.

“Farmers are confused whether to go for paddy crop or not in the coming season and whether the harvested crop will be procured. The government had already set up 4,500 procurement centres and purchased 9 lakh metric tonnes so far. At this juncture, instigating farmers and attacking them resulting in injuries is most objectionable and inhuman. Farmers were attacked with stones and sticks,” said Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, MP B. Lingaiah, MLAs Gadari Kishore, P Shekhar Reddy, Saidireddy and Chirmuarthi Lingaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, the TRS leaders stated that while Centre is suggesting farmers not to cultivate paddy, the BJP State president is asking farmers to go for paddy, contradicting the Centre.

‘Double standards’

“There should be one policy. When paddy is being procured from northern States, why not in Telangana?” asked TRS leaders demanding the government to take action against Mr. Sanjay and others responsible for the attack on farmers.

They said the BJP leaders would not be allowed to move unless they clarify their stand and procure paddy.

‘Creating anarchy’

“The BJP leader created anarchy from Nalgonda to Huzurnagar. In the past too, he did the same thing and people are not ready to accept this and are ready to counter attack,” said Mr. Saidireddy.