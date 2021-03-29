BJP picks a doctor for bypoll

BJP candidate P.Ravi Kumar

HYDERABAD

29 March 2021 23:45 IST

He quit government service

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has announced its candidate P. Ravi Kumar for the upcoming Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency byelection. He would be filing his nomination papers on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with party senior MLA T. Raja Singh accompanying him.

Thirtysix-year-old Dr. Kumar’s candidature was announced earlier in the day. A medical graduate from the Osmania Medical College (OMC) and civil assistant surgeon, he hails from Palugu Thanda village of Tripuraram mandal of Nalgonda district and had worked as mandal medical health officer till 2019. His wife P. Santhosha is sarpanch of the village.

Top leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders K. Laxman, N. Indrasena Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao, P. Muralidhar Rao and others have been lined up for the high voltage campaign in the coming days.

