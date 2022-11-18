BJP moves HC seeking to stall issuing notices to its functionaries in MLAs’ poaching attempt case

November 18, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Stating that Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing MLAs’ poaching attempt case has been issuing notices to BJP functionaries in biased fashion, BJP’s State unit on Friday filed an interim application in Telangana High Court seeking an order to stay the notices and further proceedings in the case.

The BJP represented by its general secretary G. Premender Reddy said in the plea that the order of the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (disposing an appeal filed by it) categorically stated that developments of the case should not be revealed to media. The leaking of names (reportedly disclosed by the accused in the case) were being leaked to the TV channels, the petition said.

This ‘evidently shows the lack of transparency and probity in investigation’, it stated. The SIT was trying to drag individuals through the statements of the accused into the case, according to the petition. Some media organisations had aired news stating that summons were being issued to several persons, including persons of the BJP, based on the information given by the accused.

The petitioner apprehended that the persons, to whom notices were issued, would be harassed and ill-treated by the SIT officials. The plea also pointed out that while the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice directed that the single judge would monitor the investigation, the SIT officials hurriedly issued notices to individuals without the Judge’s consent.

This amounted to breaching the order issued by the High Court, the petitioner said. Citing these grounds, the BJP filed the interim application in the writ petition filed by it seeking to stall the ongoing investigation into the TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.