BJP manifesto to have only implementable promises, says Sanjay

June 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has instructed the special task force appointed to frame the party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections to incorporate only those promises which can be fulfilled, on Thursday.

Reiterating the party’s commitment towards the poor and the weaker sections like the SCs/STs/BCs, he said the party is not known to deceive people in giving false assurances and urged the BC intellectuals at a meeting to give suggestions which can be incorporated into the mainfesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment is to ensure that the fruits of development and welfare schemes reach the common man. The BCs should be especially cautious of the parties making grand promises of ‘BC Sub-Plan’ or ‘BC Declaration’ as these could be used as baits for garnering votes from the respective communities, he warned.

The party’s various committees should also have at least 30% representation from the BCs, he said and pointed out that the Modi government has 27 ministers from the weaker sections without making any prior promise. “Mr. Modi regularly has interactions with the BC leaders to discuss various measures required towards their development. In fact, we have been voted to power in Uttar Pradesh due to the support of the BCs,” he claimed.

The Karimnagar MP reminded the gathering about his commitment towards providing free health, education and houses for the deserving as was promised during his walkathons if the party is voted to power in the next elections. Enhancing budget for the BCs, announcing a person from among the BCs as the CM candidate, ensuring BCs are not deprived of their share of quota with the implementation of Muslim reservations and urging the Centre to take up a BC census were among the suggestions made during the meeting.

The task force is led by former TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) member Ch. Vittal and has former MP Dr. B. Narasiah Goud, former IAS officer R. Chandravadan, SC leader S. Kumar and others.

