BJP is linking Revanth to a company closed in 2013: Cong.

Congress spokesperson Ayodhya Reddy says BJP’s futile efforts to link PCC president Revanth Reddy to a company closed in 2013 will boomerang on it.

Telangana Congress hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations linking TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy to a company closed in 2013 itself where he was a Director for a brief period of 13 days and said the BJP was unable to digest his growing popularity.

At a press conference here, Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, Ramchandra Reddy and Rammohan Reddy, spokespersons of the party, said BJP’s allegations were laughable and said Mr. Reddy was the Director of Adicore Infrastructure Private Limited from February 2, 2010, to February 15 and he sent his resignation to the Registrar of Companies on February 15, 2010 itself. Moreover, the company was wound up on May 9, 2013.

Mr. Ayodhya Reddy said the Congress understood the BJP’s frustration as Mr. Revanth Reddy was relentlessly fighting against both BJP and the TRS exposing their failures and also their secret political understanding. He said Mr. Reddy was targeted by the State government through several conspiracies but he did not budge over the last few years.

Instead of fighting him politically, the BJP was trying its best to damage Mr. Reddy’s reputation but people were not willing to believe it. Earlier, there were IT raids as well but they couldn’t extract anything. “BJP’s effort is nothing but trying to find a needle in a haystack,” Mr. Ayodhya Reddy said.

He also warned that legal action would be taken against Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy if he continued to make baseless allegations. The BJP leader realised that he was on the losing side in Munugode and was trying to rake up a non-issue while forgetting his move to deceive people of Munugode for ₹22,000 crore contract from the Centre.