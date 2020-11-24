BJP is for ‘Becho India’ and TRS is for ‘Socho India’: KTR

K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad

24 November 2020 13:05 IST

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao sought answers from the BJP on the lack of financial help to Hyderabad from the central government.

The BJP’s new slogan is “Becho India” as it is on selling spree of India’s best organisations, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said, adding, “failures in governance is just an ‘Act of God’ for them”.

“Going by their selling spree the BJP would not hesitate to sell Golkonda, Charminar and even GHMC. The only achievements of the BJP is spreading lies and dividing people on religious lines,” Mr. Rao said, as he tore into the BJP’s charge-sheet against the TRS government.

BJP stood for ‘Becho India’ and TRS was for ‘Socho India’, Mr. Rao said. “The BJP will see thousands of charge-sheets against it from various sections of the people for cheating them with false promises.”

Listing out various promises made by the BJP over the last six years, he sought an apology from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who released the charge-sheet against the TRS government. Mr. Rao asked whether the TRS was targetted for “constructing Kaleshwaram, bringing top technology companies to Hyderabad and helping farmers with Rythu Bandhu scheme.”

He said the charge-sheet resembled Goebbels diary, calling BJP “cousins of Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Goebbels”.

“There is TRS government in Telangana and not TRS-MIM government as claimed. The claim reflects BJP’s allergy towards the Muslims of the country. But when it comes to political opportunities it was the same party that formed government with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Mr. Rao sought answers from the BJP on the lack of financial help to Hyderabad from the central government. “The ITIR project sanctioned for Hyderabad was cancelled by the BJP, denying employment opportunities to lakhs of youngsters. Not a single rupee was given to Hyderabad’s development in the last six years.”

The Municipal Minister accused the BJP of privatising profitable government-controlled institutions like India Railways and LIC to “help its friends”. Defence institutions like Midhani and BHEL in Hyderabad were also put on the list, he said.

Mr. Rao reiterated that their fight was with the MIM, “who will come second in the number of seats and the TRS candidate will be the Mayor.” “Let other parties fight for third and fourth places,” he said.