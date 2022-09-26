BJP is copying schemes of TRS

The Hindu Bureau SIDDIPET
September 26, 2022 18:20 IST

Minister T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has been copying the schemes being implemented by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the State. He has accused the leaders of both the BJP and the Congress of speaking nonsense by sitting at Hyderabad or in New Delhi instead of going to the villages and checking the facts.

“The BJP leaders at the Centre are telling that we are doing nothing in Telangana. The same leaders are going to New Delhi and copying our schemes. Telangana stands as guide to the nation in Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Though several governments have changed at the Centre and State, they have failed to meet the needs and requirements of the public,” Mr. Harish Rao said after admitting a number of activists from the Congress and the BJP into the TRS at his camp office on Monday.

“Mission Bhagiratha was copied as ‘Har Ghar Ko Jal,’ and Mission Kakatiya as ‘Amrit Sarovar.’ Rytu Bandhu is being implemented in the name of PM Kisan Yojana. Even ‘Dial 1962’ scheme to protect animals from any emergencies is also being copied by the Centre. This is because the governance in Telangana is far better,” he commented.

The Minister said that the Centre had offered ₹35,000 crore loan to the State if it took up installation of meters to farm bore wells, but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had rejected it outright. The Minister has also accused the BJP of instigating people in the name of religion.

