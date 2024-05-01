ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is against reservations and Madigas: Sampath Kumar

May 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AICC Secretary and former MLA from Alampur S. A. Sampath Kumar cautioned the Scheduled Castes and particularly the Madiga community to be wary of the ‘agents’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Congress.

In a statement here, Mr. Sampath said the Madiga leaders supporting the BJP should explain how it was committed to the SC reservations categorisation when it was hell bent on removing reservations in the country. He said Madigas should not fall for BJP’s trap on someone’s advice and rather question why did the BJP fail to take any action in the past 10 years.

Mr. Sampath said that it was the Congress party that provided and continued reservations ensuring the SCs lived with dignity. It is the Congress that respects and values the sentiments of the SCs, he said recalling how the Congress government had constituted the Usha Mehra Commission for categorisation of reservations.

