BJP demands judicial probe into phone tapping during BRS regime

March 27, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has demanded a high-level judicial probe into the “phone tapping” by the erstwhile BRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as “not only political figures but also senior officials and business persons’ phones were illegally eavesdropped”.

State party president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has accused the KCR regime of making use of chosen favourite retired police officials to snoop into the personal lives of businesspersons and others for blackmailing and corruption.

“The police had became a mafia under the mafia rule of the BRS. Even our entire party office staff phones have been tapped. It warrants strict action against those responsible and no leniency should be shown when the constitutional and democratic rights of the people have been taken tampered upon,” he said.

At a press conference at the State office on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said any phone tapping can be taken up only after following due processes and permissions as well as safeguards but nothing of that sort was followed under the BRS rule and KCR should be held solely responsible for this nefarious activity. The role of the then DGP and senior officials should be thoroughly probed, he maintained.

“KCR’s government did not function according to the democratic principles even a single day like the Nizam pulling wool over people’s eyes for a decade with all kinds of mafia activities. But, he and his party are acting as if they are still in power continuing to make accusations against us,” he charged.

The BJP leader also demanded KCR to speak up on his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam in cahoots with the AAP Government. “KCR should react to the development. We are ready for a public debate on the issue. His son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao should also first disclose if Kavitha was involved in the liquor scam and whether her own associates colluded with the AAP Government for illegal gratification or not,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also accused the police of being mute spectator during a communal clash at Chengicherla during the Holi revelry where 30 women were injured during the violence. “No arrests have been made so far and bailable cases have been filed. The home department is with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and he should react,” he added.

