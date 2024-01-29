Bhatti promises full support to builders, says Hyderabad ideal for investment  

January 29, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a bid to promote Hyderabad as an attractive destination for investments in the construction sector, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has assured full support from the State government to builders.

Addressing the 31st convention of Builders Association of India at the Hitex convention centre, he stressed that the government views builders not merely as contractors but as creators of wealth. During the convention, the Deputy Chief Minister visited various stalls and unveiled a book titled Building Through Time, Technical Volume. Highlighting the significant contribution of contractors from Telugu States to the national construction sector, he acknowledged their vital role in generating wealth for the country.

Expressing concern over outstanding bills owed by the State government to certain prominent construction companies, Mr. Vikramarka assured the builders that the government would address the issue promptly. Describing Hyderabad as a picturesque city and an ideal investment hub, he invited people to consider Telangana for settling down and conducting business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Builders Association of India National president S.N. Reddy and chairman B. Sreenaiah expressed concern over the losses suffered by contractors due to delayed payments for government projects initiated under the previous government. The construction industry members urged the government to expedite the settlement of pending bills to alleviate the financial strain on the contractors.

In addition, the builders’ association leaders called on the government to reconsider certain tax exemptions and concessions granted to construction companies involved in irrigation projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT