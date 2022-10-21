BDL signs MoUs with many firms

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Dassault Aviation Pvt. Ltd. entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday for Integration of BDL Weapon Systems like Astra & Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on Rafale aircraft for Indian Armed Forces and future export market.

BDL and IIT, Ropar, also signed a pact to work on joint research projects and technology development for missiles and underwater weapons.

BDL also signed MoUs with Ashok Leyland Defence Systems Limited, Mahindra Defence Systems, and Newspace Technologies, among others.

The MoUs were exchanged with the respective companies in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during Defexpo – 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) stated that MoUs signed with the new partners would pave the way for greater cooperation between the companies.

Director (Production) P. Radhakrishna, Director (Finance) N. Srinivasulu, Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam, Executive Director (Marketing), Commodore A. Madhavarao (retired) and other senior officials of the company were present, said a press release.