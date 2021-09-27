Bandi Sanjay to ensure paddy procurement by Centre

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing a public meeting as part of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

HYDERABAD

27 September 2021 21:52 IST

Dalit Bandhu is a copy of Centre’s ‘Stand up India’, says BJP president

Telangana state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he will take the responsibility for the Centre to purchase the entire paddy produced by farmers and demanded Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to apologise for trying to ‘mislead’ people about the procurement policy.

“It is the Centre, which does procurement and Mr. Rao has no role except to be a middleman. He is unneccessarily scaring the farmers by asking them not to raise rice crop,” he told a public meeting as his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ entered the 31st day in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

Continuing his padayatra amid heavy rain, Mr. Sanjay Kumar focused his attack on Chief Minister and senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao and claimed that Dalit Bandhu scheme was but a mere copy of Modi government’s “Stand up India” to provide financial support to the tune of ₹1-5 crore for Dalits to become entrepreneurs.

Mr. Rao has only cheated the Dalits with his unfulfilled promises by not making someone from the community the chief minister, not attending celebrations of Dr. Ambedkar birthday and so on. All the welfare and development schemes are funded by the Centre but the TS CM affixes his photos to pass them off as his own, he charged.

“He is a Chief Minister who never comes out from his farmhouse to listen problems of people and mitigate their woes. Our party is always ready to help people whether in COVID, heavy rains or floods. BJP has never insulted any religion, but it will not tolerate if majority religion is insulted,” he said.

His party was sure to form the government in TS when it will take action against Mr. Rama Rao holding him responsible for the suicide by many Intermediate students due to software glitches. He also urged the police not his harass party activists by foisting fake cases and accused some officers becoming ‘pawns in the hands of the ruling party’.

The BJP leader had earlier threatened to take out a ‘million march’ in support of unemployed youth if the government failed to issue job notification by Deepavali. While 1.91 lakh government jobs are vacant, 25 lakh are unemployed as per the TS Public Service Commission data, he added. National SC morcha secretary S Kumar, SC morcha president Koppu Basha, N V Subhash, and others were present