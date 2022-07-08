Bandi Sanjay meets Piyush Goyal

July 08, 2022 23:12 IST

Seeks resumption of lifting of CMR rice from mills

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday called on Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to seek resumption of lifting of custom milled rice from rice mills in the State.

The Food Corporation of India had stopped taking custom milled rice from rice mills citing the failure of the State government to distribute free rice given by the Centre under Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in April and May. As a result, about 90 lakh tonnes of rice pertaining to three crop seasons was lying idle at the mills.

The Minister assured to lift stocks of rabi 2020-21 though the Centre had extended the deadline six times so far. Mr. Sanjay claimed the Minister assured to take stocks of this particular season for one more month.

The BJP State president said the situation was an offshoot of the State government’s desire to see that the Central government did not become popular with PMGKAY.